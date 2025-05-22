Local

Suspect arrested after shooting at midtown Tulsa hotel

By Ben Morgan
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a midtown hotel Wednesday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a shooting at the Studio Star Extended Stay near 51st and Yale around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once on the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the third floor. The victim told officers he didn’t know who shot him or why. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed as stable.

Police said multiple witnesses identified Darrell Owens as the shooter. Owens was later arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail on multiple charges, including felony firearm possession and shooting with intent to kill.

