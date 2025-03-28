Local

Suspect arrested after allegedly threatening police and Muscogee Nation Medical Center

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Morgan Freeman (Okmulgee County Jail)
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly threatened law enforcement and the Muscogee Nation Medical Center in Okmulgee.

On Thursday just before 1 p.m., The Muscogee Nation Department of Health said the health complex was on lockdown due to a credible threat on the hospital.

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police asked the public to be on the lookout for 50-year-old Morgan Freeman, who they said threatened law enforcement and the Muscogee Nation Medical Center.

Freeman, who police said has mental health issues, allegedly called and threatened the health complex Thursday morning.

That afternoon, Tulsa Police detectives were on the phone with Freeman, discussing a separate stolen vehicle case. While speaking with Freeman, officers learned of the incident in Okmulgee and got Freeman to agree to meet in south Tulsa.

Detectives met with Freeman near 61st and Sheridan and took him into custody, police said.

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police arrived and transported Freeman to Okmulgee County Jail, where he was booked into jail for conspiring to commit violence.

The Muscogee Nation Department of Health said the lockdown was lifted around 3:20 p.m. after Freeman was taken into custody.

