Submissions open for Signature Symphony’s 7th annual ‘Tulsa Sings!’ vocal competition

TULSA, Okla. — Submissions are now open for the Signature Symphony’s 7th annual ‘Tulsa Sings!’ vocal competition.

The competition gives local vocalists the chance to perform on stage with a professional orchestra and receive mentorship from New York City vocalist and concert performer Scott Coulter.

“Tulsa Sings!” is open to current and former Tulsa-area residents of all ages. Finalists in the competition will receive one-on-one coaching from Coulter and perform alonside Signature Symphony during “Tulsa Sings! America @250” on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

“’Tulsa Sings!’ gives local artists the chance to grow under the guidance of a world-class performer and showcase their voices with a full orchestra behind them,” said Scott Seaton, Signature Symphony Artistic Director. “We are always amazed by the talent in Tulsa, and this competition continues to shine a spotlight on the voices that make our community so special.”

The grand prize winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and will return as a featured soloist in Signature Symphony’s “Christmas in Tulsa” concert. The Audience Favorite, selected by audience vote, will be invited back to perform during the orchestra’s annual Independence Day celebration concert on July 2, 2026.

“As a Romanian newly living in the American heartland, this competition felt like a heartfelt ‘welcome home,’” said Andra Pantelimon, last year’s “Tulsa Sings!” winner. “Working with Scott Coulter and Scott Seaton was inspiring. Coulter helped us shine vocally and craft our message, while Seaton’s steady hand guided me through the exhilarating experience of singing with a full orchestra. This competition revealed the strength of Tulsa’s arts community and made me proud to be part of it.”

Here are the details for submission and competition outline:

Submission deadline is Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at 10 p.m.

Contestants submit a video audition (no longer than 3 minutes) via YouTube link in the online entry form here.

Callback notifications sent by Thursday, Oct. 31, 2025

Callbacks are Nov. 17 & 18, 2025, at TCC’s Southeast Campus

Finalists announced on Dec. 12, 2025, during Signature Symphony’s “Christmas in Tulsa” concert

Final performance is April 25, 2026, “Tulsa Sings! America @250”

The contest is for vocal performances only; all genres are welcomed. Previous winners are not eligible to compete again.