Study says Americans swimming in credit card debt

$1.2 trillion. That’s the estimated total credit card debt in the U.S.

Personal finance web site WalletHub says the average U.S. household owes more than $10,200 in credit card debt, up 5.6% from last year.

WalletHub’s report drew upon TransUnion credit data to calculate the cost and time required to pay off the median card balances of more than 180 cities.

Tulsa is ranked having the 34th least-sustainable credit card debt in America. It takes Tulsa residents nearly 7 years to pay off credit card debt on average.

Miami has the least-sustainable credit card debts in the country. “In Miami, it will take residents more than 9 years to pay off their debt, on average” according to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

The other cities rounding out the top five are El Paso, TX, Birmingham, Alabama, Port St. Lucie, FL, and Cape Coral, FL.

Happe notes, “While living in certain cities can help suppress debt with high wages and a low cast of living, ultimately it’s up to cardholders to practice careful budgeting and pursuit strategies to eliminate their debt, from strict payoff plans to consolidation to debt management programs.”