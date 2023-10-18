Study reveals average ER wait times in all 50 states

A trip to the emergency room is often means waiting hours before getting medical attention.

A new study reveals the wait in some states is much longer than others.

North Dakota tops the list of the states with the shortest ER wait times, at one hour and 48 minutes.

Oklahoma and Iowa tied for 4th shortest wait times, at one hour and 59 minutes.

According to US News, St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa is ranked as the best in the state and is high performing in 12 procedures and conditions.

Maryland is on the other end of the end of the spectrum.

The average ER wait time in Maryland: 4 hours and two minutes.

Personal injury attorney’s InjuredinFlorida.com analyzed hospital data from all 50 states.







