Study reflects state-by-state credit card use

The personal finance website WalletHub has released a new study on states with the most and least number of credit cards.

Oklahoma ranks 6th among the states with the fewest number of credit cards.

The typical Oklahoma resident has on average 4.4 credit cards.

Alaska leads the way with the most credit cards per person. New Jersey, Nevada, Wyoming and Arkansas round out the top five.

“Alaska residents increased their average number of cards owned by over 8.5% compared to last year, more than in any other state. Alaskans also opened 5.44% more new cards in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022, while residents in most states decreased the number of new cards opened,” said Cassandra Happe, an analyst at WalletHub.

Oklahomans on average opened 8% fewer credit cards in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022.

To create its ranking, WalletHub analyzed the average number of cards owned per person and average number of new cards opened per person in Q3 2023, as well as the percent change in both of those numbers from Q3 2022.