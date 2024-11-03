Strong storms spawn multiple tornadoes in Oklahoma, flood risk remains elevated

A large storm system at least a half dozen tornadoes in Oklahoma overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Six people in the Oklahoma City metro were transported to hospitals in incidents related to the storms, but reportedly none had life-threatening injuries.

The slow-moving storms triggered a number of tornado warnings in the Tulsa metro, but the National Weather Service has not reported any actual tornadoes in northeast Oklahoma.

There were reports of trees down in Tulsa, and power outages reached numbers well over 40,000 customers, but there were no reports of major damage or injuries.

The main threat moving forward is flooding, NWS meteorologists tell KRMG.

Mesonet reports rainfall totals approaching five inches in the metro thus far in the current round of storms, with more precipitation on the way.

The good news is that when this system moves out Sunday night, drier conditions will prevail and the weather should be very good on election day.