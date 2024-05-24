Storm drain dips to be repaired on Memorial Drive

South Tulsa drivers may be happy to know that a yearslong problem on Memorial Drive between 71st Street and 81st Street is about to be fixed.

Anyone who’s driven that stretch in the last several years knows about the dramatic dips in the roadway where the storm drains are located. Those came about after a repaving project some years ago.

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin said crews would begin repairs on the dips on Tuesday, May 28th.

“We wanted to wait until school was out so traffic impacts were minimized.” Lakin wrote on social media.

Councilor Lakin said work will start in the southbound lanes and that crews would try to only close portions of the lane they working in.

Repairs will be made in both directions.