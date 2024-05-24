Local

Storm drain dips to be repaired on Memorial Drive

By Skyler Cooper

Reduced Speed Ahead sign (Skyler Cooper)

By Skyler Cooper

South Tulsa drivers may be happy to know that a yearslong problem on Memorial Drive between 71st Street and 81st Street is about to be fixed.

Anyone who’s driven that stretch in the last several years knows about the dramatic dips in the roadway where the storm drains are located. Those came about after a repaving project some years ago.

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin said crews would begin repairs on the dips on Tuesday, May 28th.

“We wanted to wait until school was out so traffic impacts were minimized.” Lakin wrote on social media.

Councilor Lakin said work will start in the southbound lanes and that crews would try to only close portions of the lane they working in.

Repairs will be made in both directions.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!