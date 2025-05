The thunderstorm Saturday morning did some damage to trees and roofs across the Tulsa area and more storms could be headed our way.

FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott says we could see off and on showers through the rest of the holiday weekend.

PSO reported more than 30,000 customers lost power during the storm.

Meteorologists predict that we could see anywhere from four to six inches of rain.