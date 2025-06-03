Storm chances begin on Tuesday in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa is predicting that some severe thunderstorms may impact much of eastern Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

According to the NWS, the main severe weather threats will be hail up to the size of ping pong balls and damaging winds to 70 mph.

A limited threat for tornadoes will also exist, mainly late afternoon and early evening, to the west of Highway 75 in northeast Oklahoma, the NWS says.

Severe weather threat in Tulsa (National Weather Service Tulsa)

The National Weather Service says mid-afternoon into evening time frames are most favored for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, with the overall threat decreasing closer to the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line and after midnight.