Stitt issues executive order to halt funding to organizations affiliated with abortion providers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Thursday directing state agencies to stop all public funding to any organization affiliated with abortion providers.

The order directs the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to terminate any SoonerCare contracts with entities that perform, refer to, or are affiliated with abortion services.

It also requires all SoonerCare providers to sign a statement attesting whether they or anyone they’re connected to are involved in abortion-related activities.

It also prohibits all state agencies from providing grants, contracts, or funding of any kind to abortion-affiliated providers either directly or indirectly.

“Oklahoma is a pro-life state, and our policies should reflect that at every level of our government,” said Governor Stitt in a statement. “We won’t allow tax dollars to indirectly subsidize and flow into the abortion industry under the guise of women’s health. My order makes sure every public dollar aligns with our values and supports providers who respect life at every stage.”