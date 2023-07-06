Stilwell Public School employee charged with 6 counts of sexual abuse, 6 victims all ‘under 12′

STILWELL, Okla. — The FBI has confirmed that six charges of sexual abuse involving minors have been filed against Lawrence Fourkiller, a Stilwell Public Schools employee.

A Federal Indictment states that count one occurred between Aug. 2020 and May 2021. Fourkiller “did knowingly engage in an attempt to engage in a sexual act” with a child under the age of 12.

In the same Indictment, count two happened around Aug. 2022 and May 2023 and describes another sexual abuse incident with a minor, also under the age of 12.

Count four also took place between Aug. 2022 and May 2023 and describes a different victim who was also under the age of 12, according to the Indictment.

The document also states that count five took place between Aug. 2022 and May 2023 and the victim is also under the age of 12.

Count six in the Federal Indictment states that Fourkiller, “had sexual contact through clothing and inner thigh, of a child under the age of 12, with intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade and arouse.”

The Stilwell Public Schools’ website still lists Fourkiller as an employee of the elementary school.

Kayla McCleery with the FBI says investigators believe there could be other victims of Fourkiller. They are encouraging victims and their families to contact their local law enforcement and make a report.

The Johnson County Jail in Texas verified that Fourkiller was released to the US Marshals on the morning of July 5th.



