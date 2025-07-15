Stillwater Police investigating after Pistol Pete statue stolen from fraternity

The Stillwater Police Department are investigating a reported larceny Sunday from a fraternity house in the area of 1300 West 3rd Street in Stillwater.

According to the report, two males were captured on video removing a wooden statue of Pistol Pete from the front of a fraternity. The statue, approximately eight feet tall, was broken off its base before being loaded into the bed of a silver GMC pickup. The vehicle’s tag information is unknown at this time.

The first suspect is described as a white male, medium build, medium-length brown hair, wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and white shoes. The second suspect is described as male, medium-length brown hair, wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts.

Police are asking if you have any information about the incident or the location of the statue to call the Stillwater Police Department Tipline at 405-533-TIPS (8477).