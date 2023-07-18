Local

Still waiting for disaster declaration from the feds

By Glenn Schroeder

Severe Weather Oklahoma Heat Wave A fallen tree from during Saturday night's storm lays across Quincy Avenue near 13th Street over a parked car on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (Daniel Shular/Tulsa World via AP) (Daniel Shular)

The wait continues for federal funds to help with relief efforts from June’s severe weather.

Oklahoma requested a major disaster declaration for public assistance on July 1.

The request was to cover damage caused by straight line winds and tornadoes in 19 counties between June 14 and June 18.

Officials estimate damage to Tulsa County alone could exceed $25 million.

Once approved, Disaster Declarations for Public Assistance provide partial reimbursement to state and local governments, electric cooperatives and other entities.




