Stevie Nicks bringing solo tour to OKC in October

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced her 2025 solo tour will stop at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center in October.
On Monday, Nick’s announced nine new shows across North America, including OKC on Oct. 15.
General Onsale for the show begins on April 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
A Live Nation Presale begins on April 17 at 10 a.m.
Live Nation said Nick’s entire tour includes:
Tickets on Sale April 18
- Tue Aug 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Tue Aug 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sat Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- Wed Aug 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Sat Aug 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Tue Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
- Sat Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Wed Oct 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
With Billy Joel, On Sale Now
- Fri Aug 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Sat Oct 04 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
- Sat Oct 18 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
- Sat Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field