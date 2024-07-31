Statewide Charter School Board asks SCOTUS to step in to establish 1st religious charter school

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The statewide board overseeing charter school operations is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to step in to establish the nation’s first religious charter school.

The Charter School Board teamed up with the Catholic Church against a State Supreme Court ruling that called a Catholic public charter school unconstitutional at the state and federal levels.

“I move that the Statewide Charter School Board pursue an appeal on the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s June 25th, 2024 ruling, to the United States Supreme Court,” Chairman Brian Shellem said.

In a shocking and contentious part of Tuesday’s meeting, the Statewide Charter School Board is choosing to not comply with the State Supreme Court’s ruling and to ignore the legal guidance of the state attorney general to open the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school in Oklahoma.

For more than a year now, the creation of that school, St. Isidore of Seville has been on the hot seat for debate.

Despite 200 families applying to the school, it came to a screeching halt in June when the State Supreme Court ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

The Charter School Board is now calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to step in, to make the school a reality.

“There’s a great need in our state for education and I don’t think we would get any argument that we are drowning. If a Catholic Nun or School wanted to come and hand me a life preserver, under this ruling we’d say ‘No you can’t do it,’” Shellem said.

St. Isidore would be funded by taxpayer dollars, which the state court ruled unconstitutional.

However, the charter board disagrees, backed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

“Again, we respectfully disagree with the majority opinion. I do want to take note of this matter, because it will impact not just Oklahoma, but will impact our nation,” Shellem said.

Walters and the board said the U.S. Supreme Court needs to have a final review over the state’s contract with St. Isidore, claiming the state supreme court’s ruling discriminates against Catholics.

“So I believe for the families of Oklahoma it is essential that we challenge the State Supreme Court,” Walters said.

Drummond released the following statement on Tuesday that said Oklahomans should be furious and that the board is legally required to end their contract with the Catholic Church.

“Every Oklahoman should be outraged by the board’s blatant hostility toward religious liberty. Rather than acting to protect religious liberty, they are recklessly committed to using our tax dollars to fund radical religious teachings like Sharia law. I will continue to protect the religious liberty of all four million Oklahomans by upholding their constitutional rights.”

The U.S. Supreme Court only picks up about 100 to 150 cases out of the average 7,000 they receive each year. Their next term begins in October and FOX23 will let you know if this case goes up to the higher court.

One member of the board did vote no on Tuesday. She said the board does not have the power to petition for the appeal.