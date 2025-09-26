State Supt. Walters attends State Board of Education meeting after announcing resignation

State Superintendent Ryan Walters appeared at Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting, still in his role as superintendent, after announcing his intent to resign from office.

This was also the first board meeting since a movie with full frontal nudity accidentally played on his TV during executive session.

So far, Governor Kevin Stitt’s office confirms Walters’ resignation has not been turned in.

It’s been two months since the TV nudity incident and just hours after Walters announced his intent to resign, these topics felt like an elephant in the room that the Superintendent refused to acknowledge.

“I do wish you and your family well,” said OSDE Board Member Michael Tinney.

That was the only mention of Walters’ announcement that he is resigning from his position.

Walters made the announcement Wednesday night on FOX News.

“So this fights going national and we will get our schools back on track,” said Walters.

Less than 12-hours later he refused to discuss it with local media after the board meeting, originally agreeing to a press conference, and then cancelling minutes later.

“It is my desire, if this really happens, that we get a new state superintendent that genuinely cares for the students and educators,” said Tinney.

Board members say the superintendent never spoke with them about his plans.

“I believe that the superintendent’s resignation opens the door for us to now make progress on this board and do what’s best for the state,” said OSDE Board Member Becky Carson.

Still, the State Board of Education had work to do, with Walters still currently at the helm. This involved budget proposals, action on specific teaching certificates facing investigation and some teachers on substitute for pay over two months now waiting on action by the board.

Little progress was made.

“They were cleared and they’re still pending,” said Tinney.

“There’s nobody that’s been cleared by me,” said Walters.

“It’s a board decision, not a superintendent decisions,” said OSDE Board Member Chris Van Dehende.

“If you guys want to run for state superintendent go for it, but as long as I’m here, it will be my decision of what’s presented to the board and that’s the way that we’re gonna do it and you guys can sue me, I don’t really care,” said Walters.

“We’re concerned about people having due process because they’re entitled to that in this country,” said Tinney.

Over a dozen state lawmakers have said they too have been left in the dark on the superintendent’s resignation. No one knows when it’s coming, putting a big question mark on the State of Oklahoma’s education leadership.

During Thursday’s meeting, Walters tried to get the budget for the Department of Education approved, but board members said since he will soon no longer be running the department, they don’t think it would be appropriate to approve the budget.

The governor’s office hasn’t yet gotten Walters’ formal resignation so there’s no word yet on when Walters’ final day as state superintendent will be. But the Teacher Freedom Alliance says Walters will start as its CEO on Oct. 1, which is next Wednesday.

