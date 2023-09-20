State Superintendent Walters speaks to Congress about Confucius Schools

WASHINGTON — State Superintendent Ryan Walters spoke before a subcommittee in Congress today, asking members to ban schools from taking money from the Chinese Communist Party.

Walters was critical of Confucius Training in schools, specifically calling out Tulsa Public Schools for sending a Chinese language teacher to Texas for training.

Walters was one of four panelists testifying Tuesday at the Capitol about foreign adversaries

“I urge that Congress pass a law to ban schools from accepting money from hostile governments and to prohibit schools from entering data-sharing agreements with hostile foreign governments,” said Walters.

Tulsa Public Schools says it didn’t accept money from Confucius Schools and sent this statement, saying in part: “One teacher from one of Tulsa’s award-winning high schools participates in professional development from the International Leadership of Texas program, which partners with Confucius Classroom.”

Walters says he wants to prevent indoctrination in the classrooms and Confucius Schools is a national security threat. However, he didn’t provide any evidence before the Republican-led committee.

Regardless of concerns from Democrats about racial tension and potential scapegoating, Walters says this is just about the Communist party.

He received pushback from Democrat U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, who asked about oversight and accountability.

“I think tax dollars should follow a child where a parent chooses to send a child, I believe parents know what’s best for kids,” said Walters.