State Superintendent Ryan Walters sends letter of resignation to Gov. Stitt

By Skyler Cooper
Ryan Walters Board Meeting (FOX23.com News Staff/Fox23 Staff)
By Skyler Cooper

Ryan Walters submitted his resignation to Governor Kevin Stitt Tuesday, ending his time as Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Read Walters’ full resignation letter below.

Ryan Walters Resignation Letter

Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Walters term, which ends in early 2027. The next election for the office will be in November 2026.

Walters announced he planned to resign on national television nearly a week before his official resignation was submitted.

He said he would be leaving his office to become the CEO of Teacher Freedom Alliance.

