State Superintendent Ryan Walters to resign from his position

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced he is resigning from his position. He has accepted the position of CEO of a conservative nonprofit made up of former educators.

Walters’ made the announcement on FOX News at Night with Trace Gallagher saying he’s leaving for a job at Teacher Freedom Alliance, where he accepted the position as CEO.

Walters TFA Announcement (Teacher Freedom Alliance)

Teacher Freedom Alliance said that it is “entering a bold new era of leadership with Ryan Walters at the helm.”

The nonprofit said together, it and Walters will “build a national movement that is centered on freedom and common sense,” allowing educators to “break free” of the “woke liberal union mob.”

Attorney General Gentner Drummond shared the following statement in response:

“Ever since Gov. Stitt appointed Ryan Walters to serve as Secretary of Education, we have witnessed a stream of never-ending scandal and political drama. From the mishandling of pandemic relief funds that resulted in families buying Xboxes and refrigerators to the latest squabbling with board members over what was or wasn’t showing on TV, the Stitt-Walters era has been an embarrassment to our state.

“Even worse, test scores and reading proficiency are at historic lows.

“It’s time for a State Superintendent of Public Instruction who will actually focus on quality instruction in our public schools. Gov. Stitt used to say he would make us Top Ten, but after seven years we are ranked 50th in education. Our families, our students and our teachers deserve so much more.”

It will be up to Governor Kevin Stitt to name Walters’ replacement.

