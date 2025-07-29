State superintendent responds to accusations about nude images

State Superintendent Ryan Walters held a news conference in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon to address the investigation on him allegedly displaying explicit images on a TV during a closed-door school board meeting last Thursday.

The allegations were made by two Oklahoma State school board members.

“I cannot begin to describe the disgusting nature of the lies leveled against me by board members, by the media and by the teacher’s union, “said Walters. “This has been a coordinated attack to try and crucify my character.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office says their investigation is ongoing, despite Walters claiming that he was cleared.

During the press conference Walters questioned whether Governor Kevin Stitt put the board members up to lying about the pictures.

The investigation is seeking answers as to whether nude images of women were projected from Walter’s laptop onto a TV in his office, and if so, whether this act violates any laws.