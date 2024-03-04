Local

State superintendent disgusted by student toe licking video

By April Hill

Students Caught Licking Feet and Sucking Toes at Oklahoma School-Sanctioned Event

By April Hill

Reaction is pouring in nationwide after a video from a school fundraiser last week was posted on social media.

The school district near Edmond has now released a statement with more about the video.

Part of the statement from Deer Creek High School is below:

“On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Deer Creek High School hosted a student assembly called the Clash of Classes, where ninth through twelfth grade students volunteered to participate in various student-organized class competitions, in the spirit of raising money for this year’s charity recipient as a part of our Wonderful Week of Fundraising (WWF).”

The statement from the school also said, ”Moving forward, we want to learn from this experience and do better in the future.”


Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!