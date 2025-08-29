State Rep. Ty Burns sentenced after pleading guilty to domestic abuse, assault

The office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced on Thursday that State Rep. Ty Burns has received a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic abuse and two misdemeanor counts of assault.

Burns has been the representative for House District 35 since 2018.

According to the announcement, prosecutors charged Burns for incidents involving family members that took place in November of 2024 and April of 2025.

The office of Attorney General Drummond took on the case after Pawnee County District Attorney Mike Fisher recused.

“These are serious charges,“ Drummond says. “While there is no excuse for domestic violence, I am encouraged that the representative has taken responsibility for his actions and will receive counseling under terms of his sentence. Domestic violence is tragically all too common in our state. It must stop.”

A one-year suspended sentence to run concurrently for each count was handed down by Pawnee County District Judge Patrick Pickerill.

Under terms of the sentence, Burns will have to complete a Batterers Intervention Program, the announcement read.

Rep. Burns, R-Pawnee, released the following statement on Thursday’s court hearing in Pawnee County:

“I take full responsibility for my actions and have started a year-long batterers intervention program and am getting treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and learning how to deal with past experiences in a more healthy manner,” Burns says. “I know I must do better for myself and my family. I deeply regret what occurred and am prepared to be held accountable for my actions. I am stepping down from my position as chair of the Appropriations and Budget Finance Subcommittee so I can focus on my family and serving my constituents.”