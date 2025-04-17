State House advances food truck bill that could make things much easier for owners

In March, the Oklahoma House of Representatives advanced House Bill 1076, also known as the Food Truck Freedom Act, which would streamline licensing for food truck owners.

For years, food truck owners have complained about the red tape and bureaucracy of having to obtain several permits and licenses while also registering with every county in which the food trucks operate.

The bill would establish a single, statewide license for food vendors to operate within the entire state.

Abel Murietta, owner of Tamale Boyz Mexican restaurant, located on Southwest Boulevard, said he eventually sold his food truck in part due to the numerous licensing requirements and now focuses mainly on his brick-and-mortar restaurant.

“It’s always been an issue, having to register with each county,” Murietta said. “(The bill) would be cool. That would help them out a lot, really.”

On Food Truck Wednesday at Guthrie Green, several food truck vendors said they hadn’t yet heard of the bill but were very happy the licensing requirements were being addressed.

Every Wednesday, food trucks from vendors like Andolini’s Pizzeria and Forge Express are on hand as well as several others, offering all different types of food downtown.