State authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville Wednesday morning that left one man dead.

Bartlesville police said around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday they were called to a home near U.S. Highway 60 and South Madison Boulevard and were told an armed and suicidal man was inside. Police also learned a female was in the home with the man.

Officers began negotiations with the man, who they said was 24 years old. Police said around 4 a.m. “events transpired” that led to an officer shooting the man. He died from his injuries.

No officers were hurt. Up to three officers will be on paid administrative leave.

Police said the investigation is now turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.