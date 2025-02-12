State auditor says legal move prevents her from sharing Tulsa schools audit results

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd called a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of a two-year audit of Tulsa Public Schools.

“I’ve just been told I cannot do that today.” Byrd said when she stepped up to the microphone. “The audit is complete and the findings are significant, but you’re not allowed to see it.’

Byrd said attorneys acting on behalf of the Tulsa Public Schools superintendent and school board had invoked a state statute preventing the public release of the audit findings for two weeks.

Here’s the statute she referenced:

Oklahoma Statutes Title 70 Section 5-127.1

Except for audits requested by a prosecutorial agency, the findings of an audit performed on any school district by any state agency, or on behalf of or at the direction of any state agency, shall be discussed with the members of the board of education and the superintendent or a designee of the affected school district at least fourteen (14) days prior to the release of the audit to the public. Added by Laws 1999, c. 327, § 2, eff. July 1, 1999.

Byrd accused Tulsa schools administrators of delaying and misleading investigators during the audit.

“This tactic falls perfectly in line with the pattern of behavior that we have witnesses for two years.” Byrd added.

Byrd said she would share the results publicly in two weeks.

In a written response, Tulsa Public Schools denied taking legal action to stop the release of the audit results.

Read the district’s full statement below.

Today, Tulsa Public Schools and members of its Board of Education met with representatives of the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office to receive the results of the audit of the district. During these meetings, the state auditor’s office offered an overview of their anticipated findings.

Tulsa Public Schools did not pursue any legal action in response to the state auditor’s scheduled media appearance or report release. In fact, the district was made aware of the auditor’s plans via media reports. The statute (70 O.S., 5-127.1) in question provides for “at least fourteen (14) days prior to the release of the audit to the public.” During that time, a school district under audit may work in cooperation with the State Auditor’s office to offer any clarifying information or additional context that would be important for its stakeholders to have a full understanding of the facts. Additionally, the district does not have the full audit report, has not seen it, and does not make the decision when (or when not) to release it.

As we await the final report and supporting documents from the State Auditor’s office, we will continue to work in the cooperative spirit that Tulsa Public Schools has exercised since July of 2022. During that time, the district has welcomed the opportunity to revise and improve our practices and procedures and will continue to operate in a spirit of continuous improvement. In fact, Tulsa Public Schools has already refined and strengthened most of the areas raised by the state auditor’s office in their narrative today. Our primary focus has been, and remains, working on behalf of the young people we serve.

