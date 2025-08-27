Stalker hides Apple AirTag on Tulsa woman’s car, police say

Tulsa Police say someone was stalking a local woman, by hiding an Apple AirTag on her car.

They say they responded to a prowler call near 4th and Sheridan a few nights ago.

The woman said someone had been tapping on her windows and doors.

And she said she had also gotten notifications on her phone that an AirTag was on her vehicle.

Sure enough, police say their K-9 dog sniffed out the tag, carefully hidden in the vehicle’s frame.

They’re now trying to track down a suspect.

Police offered the following instructions on how to receive notifications on your phone about unknown AirTags in your proximity.

To enable tracker notifications on an iPhone:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap on Privacy & Security.

3. Tap on Location Services and ensure the toggle is on.

4. Tap on System Services and ensure Find My iPhone is turned on.

5. Go back to the main Settings menu and tap on Notifications.

6. Scroll down to the “Notification Style” section and tap on Tracking Notifications.

7. Toggle the Allow Notifications option on.

To enable tracker notifications on an Android device:

1. Open: your device’s Settings app.

2. Scroll down: and tap on Safety & emergency.

3. Tap: on Unknown tracker alerts.

4. Toggle the switch: to the right to enable the feature.

If you receive a notification or alert on your phone about an AirTag, tap the alert to open the map and then tap ‘Play Sound’ to make the AirTag emit a noise, helping you locate it.