Stage Set for Tulsa State Fair

The 2023 Tulsa State Fair gets underway Thursday, September 28.

The 11-day extravaganza is the city’s largest family event, featuring fun, food and tons of entertainment.

To get to the Fair, free shuttles will operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center at 31st and New Haven.

Or if you’d prefer paid parking is available in designated areas.

The entertainment line up includes Uncle Cracker, 38 Special, Sugarhill Gang, Nate Smith, and The Fray.

Admission to the Tulsa State Fair is $14.50. Mega Ride Pass is $80.

The fair runs thru October 8th.



