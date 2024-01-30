Squatters turn a Beverly Hills mansion into a party house

The listing agent for the property, John Woodward IV told USA Today the squatters moved into the house in late October and have been living there ever since.

Woodward says he was appointed by the city court to sell the property, located on the border of Beverly Hills and Bel Air

He said someone went up to the property with a locksmith and changed the locks and code of the huge private gate illegally and then leased it out to several other people.

The squatters are throwing huge parties. Woodward says, “the cops have probably been up there no less than 50 times.”

He says they’re having crack parties, laughing gas parties, orgies and more.

Woodward says the people living in the mansion have also been renting out rooms, advertising the property as “Beverly Hills Lodge”.

Neighbors are obviously upset. One said they had to hire an armed security guard to protect themselves.



