Spring storms challenge elite bass anglers at Oklahoma tournament

TENKILLER, Okla. — Spring storms threatened to disrupt competition as 102 elite bass anglers began the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament at Lake Tenkiller on Thursday, but organizers said safety protocols are in place to protect competitors.

Tournament officials are closely monitoring weather conditions throughout the four-day event, which runs through Sunday with the championship round at Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah.

“If there’s any type of threat in the weather such as lightning or really heavy winds, we’ll definitely pull anglers off the water or delay the takeoff in the morning,” said Dalton Tumbling, a Bassmaster photographer covering the event.

The tournament represents significant economic impact for Cherokee County, with local businesses reporting increased foot traffic and sales during fishing events throughout the year.

Mary Taylor, owner of Chicken Creek Store, said the tournament brings welcome attention to the area.

“It’s something fresh and new going on, you know, to have all this attention and all these people coming through new faces,” Taylor said. “We love meeting people, we love feeding people.”

The store experiences a substantial increase in customers during fishing tournaments, Taylor said, with staff working harder to accommodate the influx of visitors.

This marks the second time the Bassmaster Elite Series has visited Lake Tenkiller, with the first tournament held in 2019. The event is part of a broader effort by the Oklahoma Ozarks Tourism Association and Cherokee Nation to establish the area as a premier fishing destination.

Cherokee County has hosted multiple fishing tournaments this year, including Bassmaster kayak tournaments and junior and senior high school competitions.

“OOTA has been amazing for bringing events like this to Tenkiller,” Taylor said, referring to the Oklahoma Ozarks Tourism Association. “They work really hard to keep us on the map in the fishing world.”

Cherokee Nation sponsors the Elite Series tournament, with welcome signs visible throughout the area promoting the event.

The field of 102 anglers will be cut to 50 competitors for weekend rounds. Live coverage is available throughout the tournament here.

All tournament events are free and open to the public, with weekend activities taking place at Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah.

Despite weather challenges, tournament organizers expressed optimism about the competition.

“We always love coming out to Oklahoma,” Tumbling said. “It’s a fun place. The fishing’s always fantastic.”

The tournament continues through Sunday, weather permitting, with safety remaining the top priority for organizers.