SPRING BREAK: Parking spaces may be limited at Tulsa International Airport

If you’re traveling out of Tulsa for spring break, you may have to search a little bit for parking at Tulsa International Airport.

Officials with the airport said Monday that their main lots were full and that travelers would need to use the overflow lot.

By Tuesday morning, airport officials said more spots had opened up.

“Tulsa International Airport’s parking Garage and Economy Lot have reopened as spaces have become available. The parking garage is still fairly full, but there are several spaces in the Economy Lot, which offers free shuttle service to the terminal.” Communications Manager Kim Kuehler said.

We’re told staff at the airport are monitoring the number of spaces this week and will reopen the overflow lot if necessary.

Travelers can call the airport’s parking team at 918-838-5466 with any questions.


