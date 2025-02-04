Sperry students walk out in protest following teaching certificate suspensions of 3 school officials

SPERRY, Okla. — Students at Sperry High School walked out as part of an organized protest to support their principal and two coaches whose teaching certificates were suspended amid a criminal investigation into an alleged rape and cover-up inside the football locker room.

On Monday morning, nearly half the student body walked out as part of an organized protest after the teaching certificates were suspended for the principal and two coaches.

Three Sperry High School students have been accused of sexually assaulting a classmate and are being charged as adults. They are fighting those charges.

This incident is believed to have happened last October, and inside sources said the incident was allegedly videotaped and sent out before it was brought to the police’s attention.

The two Sperry coaches and the high school principal are under investigation for possible cover-up of the alleged crime.

The State Board of Education, including State Supt. Ryan Walters voted unanimously to temporarily suspend the teaching certificates of Sperry High School Principal Richard Akin and coaches Robert Park and John King.

Because of that, 18-year-old Sperry High School senior Sydney Cavin organized the student walkout.

“These educators have been a part of my life since I was in pre-k. They’re more than educators, they’re family to me and to most of these people here. I just think it’s very wrong what happened to them,” Cavin said.

FOX23 asked Cavin what she thought about the allegations against the school employees.

“I think that there’s a story behind that and that story will come out eventually, but I don’t feel comfortable talking about that,” Cavin said.

FOX23 asked Sperry Public Schools Supt. Brian Beagles if he would talk on camera about the allegations against his staff.

He declined and deferred us to a statement posted online that reads in part:

“As a District, our top priority is providing a safe and supportive environment. Our focus remains on supporting our school community through this challenging time.”

At the protest, some held signs that read “We support facts” and “We support our educators.”

“I just hope to get our voices heard and I hope that they get the justice they deserve,” said Cavin. “To be able to come back to the school and to not get their licenses revoked. That’s the justice they deserve.”



