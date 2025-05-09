Special needs children get real rodeo experience at Cowboys, Cops and Kids Exceptional Rodeo

The Broken Arrow Police Department is hosting the 4th annual Rooster Days Cowboys, Cops and Kids Exceptional Rodeo.
The event pairs children with special needs with cowboys and first responders to have a rodeo experience.
BAPD partners with the Broken Arrow Roundup Club, which is hosting the Rooster Days Rodeo the same weekend, to put on this event.
It’s happening at the Roundup Club arena on Saturday, May 10th from 12pm - 2pm.
Kids will get to ride a mechanical bull and participate in stick horse barrel racing, dummy calf and steer roping and more.
There will also be a petting zoo and a new feature for kids this year.
“We are going to clean up a horse nice and clean... and that horse will become the canvas for the kids to finger paint whatever they want to paint on this horse.” Broken Arrow Police Officer Mike Peale told KRMG.
Officer Peale said he brought the exceptional rodeo to Broken Arrow after seeing one in Cheyenne, Wyoming when he was a professional bull rider himself.
“When I saw the look on these kids’ faces, and their parents, that meant as much to them as my journey had meant to me.” Officer Peale said.
He said the event has grown each year and they’re looking at a record turnout in 2025.
Upon completing each event, each child will gets a back number, just like a bull rider would, along with a t-shirt, a lariat rope, a bandana and a cowboy hat.
Admission is free for the public and parents or guardians of children with special needs can contact Officer Mike Peale at (918)-625-8013 or e-mail mpeale@brokenarrowok.gov to enter the event.
