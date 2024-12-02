Highway 75 reopened at 91st Street after truck hits overpass

Update: Tulsa and Jenks police said southbound Highway 75 and both directions of 91st Street have been reopened.

Original Story: Both lanes of southbound Highway 75 are closed at 91st Street after an oversize load on the highway struck the overpass Monday afternoon, according to Tulsa police .

Jenks police said both directions of 91st Street are also closed over the highway.

TPD said southbound traffic on the highway is being diverted at 81st Street.

Due to potential damage to the bridge structure, police said the highway would not be reopened until transportation officials can inspect it.

Police said the highway could remain closed for several hours.