Snow chances move into Green Country

Green Country residents are already struggling with extremely cold temperatures as the possibility of snow moves in midday Sunday.

The National Weather Service says the snow will likely fall between noon and 4pm.

The high is only expected to reach 7 degrees with wind chills of -10.

PSO said earlier this week that they are prepared for the weather and don’t expect widespread outages.

About 1,300 PSO customers lost power from around 5am to 10am Sunday.

The KRMG StormCenter is staffed and ready to activate in case the weather does turn severe.

Winter weather



