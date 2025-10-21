SNAP benefits to be suspended November 1 due to ongoing government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has notified the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be suspended on November 1 due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. There are currently 684,600 Oklahomans receiving SNAP benefits.

The government shutdown began on October 1, after Congress could not reach a budget agreement for the 2026 fiscal year.

OKDHS says that SNAP households can continue using their existing funds on EBT cards until October 31. The ability to use funds after that remains unclear. Oklahoma Human Services urges households to plan ahead and budget accordingly. OKDHS also encourages households to lock ther EBT cards when not in use to protect existing funds from fraud. If EBT benefits are electronically stolen, they will not be refunded.

For more information on benefits and the ongoing shutdown, you can go here or call (405) 522-5050. To find local resources, you can visit OKDHS’ Be a Neighbor website here.