Small plane crashes near Tulsa International Airport

A small plane crashed near Tulsa International Airport Friday afternoon.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Piper flew to Tulsa from Fort Worth, Texas and crashed south of Runway 36L just before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the airport.

The plane pulled down some power lines as it went down near Virgin and Sheridan, so power was out to the immediate area.

Tulsa police said the two people on board were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown at the time of this writing.

An airport spokesperson said the plane went down outside of the secured airfield area and added that commercial flights were not affected.