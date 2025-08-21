Sliver Alert Issued for Tulsa Resident

The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning, around 1:30am, for an elderly Tulsa resident.

81-year-old Rosemary Cobb was last seen at 2421 E 73rd Pl at about 8pm on Tuesday. According to police, she walked away from the aforementioned address and has not been seen since.

TPD says she is 5′7″ and weighs about 130lbs. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt of an unknown color and tan shorts. Police also say Cobb has been diagnosed with Dementia.

Rosemary Cobb

If you have seen Rosemary, or if you have information on her location, Tulsa Police ask that you contact them immediately by calling 911 or 918-596-9222

