Local

Slide closed in Owasso after injuries reported

By April Hill
Corkscrew slide
By April Hill

Owasso, Okla. — A popular piece of playground equipment at an Owasso park is sectioned off after several children were injured.

City leaders say they got several reports of injuries from the corkscrew slide at Funtastic Island.

A post on the City’s Facebook page got quite a few comments from parents reporting that injuries include a broken nose, arms and collarbone after falling off.

One parent says it’s slippery because of the nearby splashpad and children lathered in sunscreen.

The City of Owasso is in the process of removing the slide permanently.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!