Skiatook 911 Dispatcher receives Lifesaving Award.

A Skiatook 911 dispatcher was honored at Tuesday’s Skiatook City Council meeting after helping a mother perform life-saving CPR on her one-year-old daughter.

Ashley Williams was presented with the Lifesaving Award by the mother that made the initial 911 call on September 8.

At around 6:46 p.m., Brooklyn Field called 911 to report that her baby was unresponsive.

“We received a 911 call, and it was a mom who was frantic,” said Ashley. “Her baby was unresponsive, not breathing, and we walked her through CPR and was able to bring the baby back on the phone before medics showed up.”

“I was very terrified in that moment, and I felt very alone,” said Brooklyn. “...All I needed to do was call 911 and as soon as she answered the phone, I didn’t feel alone anymore in that moment and it was a huge blessing to have her on the other end of that line that day.”

After giving field instructions for CPR, Brooklyn’s daughter started to breathe again. This call was personal to Ashley, as she is a mother herself.

“It was my own kid…having that situation. I need somebody on the other end being calm and being able to talk me through it,” said Ashley.

She was able to meet Brooklyn and her family for the first time on Tuesday before the city council meeting.

The City of Skiatook awarded Ashley the Lifesaving Award.

The American Red Cross offers classes on how to perform CPR in emergencies for babies, children and adults. If you’re interested in learning, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group