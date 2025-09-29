Single-family housing development coming to Phoenix District

A new single-family housing development is set to be built in Tulsa’s Phoenix District.

Flat Rock Ridge is a residential neighborhood of single-family homes preparing to break ground near North Peoria Avenue and East 36th Street North.

The Phoenix District says Capital Homes will construct 73 new homes with modern floor plans and high-quality finishes. Construction is expected to finish in Fall 2026.

Capital Homes will be able to provide down payment assistance with help from community partners.

