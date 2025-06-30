Local

Signature Symphony celebrates Independence Day with ‘Stars, Stripes, and Symphony’

TULSA, Okla. — The Signature Symphony’s annual concert ‘4th on the 3rd — Stars, Stripes, and Symphony,’ will be on July 3 at the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education.

“This concert is about connection between friends, neighbors, generations, and music that spans genres,” said Scott Seaton, Signature Symphony Artistic Director. “This is such a fun and meaningful program for the orchestra and me to bring to life, one that connects the dots between Bernstein, Sousa, John Williams, and even Tchaikovsky with his 1812 Overture.”

2025 Tulsa Sings! Audience Choice Winner and Booker T. Washington High School student Mackenzie Manning will return for an encore performance with the orchestra.

Attendees of the family-friendly concert can enjoy renditions of patriotic and popular music.

Tickets are currently on sale for $20 and are available for purchase online or by calling the VanTrease PACE Ticket Office at 918-595-7777. Veterans can also call for discounted tickets.

