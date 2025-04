Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect, after someone fired shots in the parking lot of a midtown Walgreen’s store.

Police say it happened in broad daylight Tuesday morning at the Walgreen’s at 51st and Peoria.

Police say someone pulled up in a car, fired shots at a man and woman who were in another car in the parking lot, and then fled the scene.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire, police say.

They say they might get some leads on a suspect from the store’s surveillance cameras.