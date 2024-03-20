Shooting victim asks for help in north Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. — Customers and managers at a local bar had a shocking night on Tuesday.

They say a man who was shot walked into the bar asking for help.

FOX23 spoke with some workers at the White Crow Tavern bar near Admiral and Yale, who said around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man who they thought was homeless walked into their bar.

They said they thought he was just high, but then the man asked for help.

“He said ‘911,’ we were like ‘what?’ he said ‘911, I’ve been shot,’ we got up, looked at him, one of our customers saw the blood on his shirt and said he really was shot and we rushed him outside,” said April Cumpton, manager at White Crow Tavern.

Police arrived quickly after they called 911 because they were already in the area.

FOX23 is working to get more information from police to learn what led up to the shooting.