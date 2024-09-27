Shelley Zumwalt announces retirement as director of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department

OKLAHOMA CITY — The executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD), Shelley Zumwalt, announced her retirement from the public sector on Thursday.

Zumwalt has served in her role at the department since October 2022.

The OTRD said Zumwalt has retired to pursue the next phase of her career in the private sector.

Zumwalt started her career with the state in an entry-level position before taking on leadership roles such as her time at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other accomplishments during her career included welcoming more than 18 million visitors to the state and leading the agency to a Heartland Emmy for the “Imagine That” campaign, according to the OTRD.

Zumwalt’s last day in office is October 11 as she will stay to help with the transition and training for the person who will be taking over her position.

“Spending over a quarter of my life as a state servant has shaped my life in ways I will forever be grateful for. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to dedicate so much of my professional career to the people of Oklahoma,” said Shelley Zumwalt. “I will always look back on my time in service with a deep appreciation and admiration for the dedicated employees I have had the privilege to work alongside over my time with the State of Oklahoma. I will continue to serve as I remain in my position until October 11 to ensure the next leader of OTRD has a seamless transition into their new role. To wake up each day and roll up your sleeves for something you believe in is a beautiful thing. It’s been a great honor to serve the citizens of Oklahoma.”

In April 2024, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called for the resignation Zumwalt following an audit alleging misuse of millions of tax dollars.

The audit alleged that Zumwalt, who was appointed as the executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OSEC) in May 2020, used her position to approve millions of dollars in contracts for a software company, Phase 2 Development (P2), where her husband was employed as the vice president.

©2024 Cox Media Group