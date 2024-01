Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say excessive speed is to blame for an accident in Shawnee that claimed the life of a 36-year-old Perry man.

OHP says the accident happened around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Jason Strout was traveling eastbound on Hardesty Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossing over the center line, and then over-corrected.

OHP says his car went into a broadside, slid into a ditch and slammed into a tree.

Stout was pronounced dead at the scene.