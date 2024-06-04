Severe weather risk for Tulsa metro Tuesday night includes hail, high wind

TULSA — Yet another round of potentially severe weather will roll into the Tulsa metro Tuesday night, bringing with it the possibilities of high wind, fairly large hail, and flash flooding.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Bart Haake at the Tulsa office tells KRMG the likelihood of tornadoes is minimal.

“Tonight we are looking at additional chances for storms, and unfortunately, severe weather,” Haake told KRMG Tuesday afternoon. “Of course, given the recent rainfall that we’ve had, and how saturated our soils are across the area, heavy rainfall may lead to some flooding.”

However, he added, “our main threat tonight will be wind, but some storms will also be capable of producing large hail.”

Oklahoma has already had an extremely busy storm season in 2024.

Two tornadoes in March, 53 in April - a new record for the month - and 45 more in May mean the state has had a total of 100 tornadoes already, with almost a month remaining in the traditional spring storm season.

Nationally, the NWS has a preliminary count thus far of 1,114 tornadoes thus far in 2024, a little over double the normal average number.