TULSA, Okla. — Severe weather is expected to return to Green Country on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, severe weather is looking more likely Monday afternoon into the evening across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas as a cold front moves through the region.

Severe weather returns to Green Country on Monday (National Weather Service Tulsa)

All modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail, according to the NWS.

Several more rounds of heavy rainfall will lead to some flooding concerns across the area Monday into the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to the NWS.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. Both flash flooding and river flooding are concerns.