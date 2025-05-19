Severe weather potential rises in Green Country on Monday

TULSA, Okla. — We’ll be nearing the tail end of a multi-day stretch of severe weather potential on Monday.

Review your severe wx action plans and stay wx aware today. Storms start forming during the midday hours just to our west and spread into area during the afternoon, packing high-impact severe potential. This includes very large hail and strong tornadoes. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/8XZ8bm8WY1 — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) May 19, 2025

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the severe threat will be highest over most of the area on Monday compared to previous days.

NWS says storms may develop as soon as midday, with the afternoon and evening time frame being the most favored for severe weather across eastern Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas.

Storms will be capable of producing high-impact severe weather, including huge hail and strong tornadoes, according to NWS. They say another round of storms and severe weather will accompany the cold front as it sweeps this evening.