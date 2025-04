Tulsa — The National Weather Service says the severe storm chances could start as early as 5pm Friday, but will most likely hit between 8pm and 12am.

FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott says, “Hail is our primary concern. The tornado risk is not zero, but it is much more limited with this setup.”

Aydelott says Saturday we should be just wet with rain and thunder likely that will continue through Easter Sunday.

A flash flood watch is in effect from Friday to Sunday evening.